27 G/A in 40 games – Man United add livewire forward to their list of transfer targets

Moise Kean in action for Fiorentina against Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly added Fiorentina striker Moise Kean to their list of summer transfer window targets.

The Italy international has had a bit of an up-and-down career up to now, but looks to have really found his best form again in Serie A this season.

Kean previously flopped in the Premier League, but was long regarded as a big prospect in Italian football, and he’s now on a run of 24 goals and three assists in 40 games in all competitions for club and country this season.

According to Foot Mercato, Kean is now on Man Utd’s radar as the Red Devils look to add some much-needed fire-power to their attack for next season.

Can Moise Kean aid Manchester United’s goal-scoring woes?

It won’t be easy dealing with the pressure and expectation of trying to get this United side back towards the top of the table, but it also surely looks quite an easy task to come in and look better than their current attacking players.

Marcus Rashford and Antony were in really poor form before going out on loan, and Ruben Amorim surely won’t be bringing them back.

Meanwhile, others like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have flopped at Old Trafford, and Kean would surely immediately be able to come in and provide more of a goal threat.

Should Moise Kean wait for better transfer offers?

Kean might do well, however, to wait this one out instead of rushing into accepting any potential offer from United.

The 25-year-old looks more than good enough to aim a bit higher, with MUFC not necessarily set to have European football on offer next season.

And even if they do, Kean will likely be aware of so many players whose careers have gone backwards upon moving to United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.