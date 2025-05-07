6ft5 star has told Newcastle he will join only if he starts every game

Burnley FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe and James Trafford (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images, Imago)

Newcastle are expected to be busy this summer, and goalkeeper is one of the positions that is on the agenda to be addressed by sporting director Paul Mitchell. But their top target has now laid out demands that could cause problems.

Nick Pope has had a slightly underwhelming season, while backup Martin Dubravka has been unable to take advantage in the eyes of Eddie Howe. As such, a new goalkeeper is wanted, with the idea being that a young gun would come in to hold the position for many years to come.

Newcastle’s top target is James Trafford, who they tried to sign last summer. They have retained their interest, and a move is likely to be made during the upcoming transfer window.

James Trafford makes playing time demand to Newcastle

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in action
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in action (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Trafford is reportedly very keen to join Newcastle, but despite this, personal terms would not be straightforward. That is because The Chronicle (via Geordie Boot Boys) have reported that the Burnley star has indicated that he will only move to St James’ Park if he is guaranteed to be Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper.

More Stories / Latest News
Club closing in on deal for £60m West Ham man
Crystal Palace on the verge of agreeing four-year-old with defender
Man United players
Man United star strongly expected to leave the club claims “I am happy here”

Trafford is seen by many as a future England no.1, and his performances for Burnley this season have surely warranted a position as a starting goalkeeper in the Premier League. He would hold that position if he remained at Turf Moor, which is why it is understandable that this demand has been set.

Whether Newcastle accept this demand is likely to depend on whether Pope is sold this summer. He has been linked with the likes of Leeds in recent months, so there is every chance that he departs the North East at the end of the season. For now, it remains to be seen whether Trafford makes his long-awaited move to St James’ Park.

More Stories James Trafford

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *