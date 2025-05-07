Eddie Howe and James Trafford (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images, Imago)

Newcastle are expected to be busy this summer, and goalkeeper is one of the positions that is on the agenda to be addressed by sporting director Paul Mitchell. But their top target has now laid out demands that could cause problems.

Nick Pope has had a slightly underwhelming season, while backup Martin Dubravka has been unable to take advantage in the eyes of Eddie Howe. As such, a new goalkeeper is wanted, with the idea being that a young gun would come in to hold the position for many years to come.

Newcastle’s top target is James Trafford, who they tried to sign last summer. They have retained their interest, and a move is likely to be made during the upcoming transfer window.

James Trafford makes playing time demand to Newcastle

Trafford is reportedly very keen to join Newcastle, but despite this, personal terms would not be straightforward. That is because The Chronicle (via Geordie Boot Boys) have reported that the Burnley star has indicated that he will only move to St James’ Park if he is guaranteed to be Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Trafford is seen by many as a future England no.1, and his performances for Burnley this season have surely warranted a position as a starting goalkeeper in the Premier League. He would hold that position if he remained at Turf Moor, which is why it is understandable that this demand has been set.

Whether Newcastle accept this demand is likely to depend on whether Pope is sold this summer. He has been linked with the likes of Leeds in recent months, so there is every chance that he departs the North East at the end of the season. For now, it remains to be seen whether Trafford makes his long-awaited move to St James’ Park.