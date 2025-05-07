Newcastle United have green light to sign 71-goal Premier League striker

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as the striker’s future at Everton remains uncertain.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract is set to expire on June 30, and Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed that no new contract offer is currently on the table.

The 28-year-old forward has been a significant figure for Everton, scoring 71 goals in 270 appearances. However, his recent seasons have been marred by injuries, limiting his impact on the pitch.

Despite these setbacks, Calvert-Lewin’s potential availability on a free transfer has attracted interest from clubs seeking to improve their attacking options.

Newcastle United, having shown interest in Calvert-Lewin during previous transfer windows, might see this as an opportunity to add depth to their forward line.

Newcastle want a new back-up striker

With uncertainties surrounding the future of current striker Callum Wilson, who is also approaching the end of his contract, Newcastle could be in the market for experienced attacking reinforcements.

Regarding Calver-Lewin, Everton manager Moyes said, as reported by Newcastle World:

“I think the way the team’s playing, the goals we are scoring, the chances we are making will give Dom a lot of hope. He wants to try to work his way back to the top again.

“By doing that, he needs to score goals and assists. He is part of that group of players coming out of contract who we’ll discuss with and see how things do in the coming weeks.

“All I can say is there has not been a contract offer on the table since I got here. The contract offer was here under a different regime. We want everyone to fight for what they’re doing and to show their worth.

“There is a lot, we are taking a bit of time to look at it. We’ve not had loads of time since January, but had some time. Unfortunately, Dom has been injured but his history has been good.”

Should Newcastle United sign Calvert-Lewin?

Newcastle United have a long term interest in the English striker but they would have to carefully look at his injury record.

While Eddie Howe needs a new attacker this summer to act as back-up to Alexander Isak, Calvert-Lewin might not be the best choice for him and his team.

There is no doubt that the player has experience in the league but his goal scoring record and his constant fitness issues will be a problem for the Magpies.

The Magpies are also considering a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Exclusive: Newcastle United face transfer battle from West Ham for 26-year-old Englishman