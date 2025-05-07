Report: Real Madrid plot another free signing of Liverpool star in 2026

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid this summer as a free agent.

The England international has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants for a long time and after announcing his decision to not sign a new contract at Anfield this week, his move to Madrid has become inevitable.

Real Madrid waited cleverly to sign the Liverpool star this summer after his contract was about to end.

They have done the same in the past with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool are in trouble once again

The bad news for Liverpool fans is they could do it again next year with another Reds star on their radar.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are setting their sights on another Liverpool defender, Ibrahima Konate, aiming to secure his services on a free transfer in 2026.

Konate’s contract with Liverpool is due to end in 2026, and as of now, there has been no agreement on an extension.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation, considering the French international a potential addition to strengthen their defensive lineup.

Liverpool have faced challenges in securing contract renewals with key players recently.

The club finalised new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk only in the final months of the current season, and Alexander-Arnold’s departure was confirmed this week.

Konate’s future at Anfield is uncertain

With Konate’s contract ticking down, the Reds may need to act swiftly to avoid losing another valuable asset without a transfer fee.

Liverpool’s management faces the task of negotiating a new contract with Konate to retain his services and prevent a repeat of Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

Konate has been impressive for them this season and has contributed a lot in their success this season.

His partnership at the heart of the defense with Van Dijk has given the club security at the back.

