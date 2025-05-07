Report: Real Madrid plot another free signing of Liverpool star in 2026

Real Madrid CF
Posted by
Liverpool breaking news
(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid this summer as a free agent.

The England international has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants for a long time and after announcing his decision to not sign a new contract at Anfield this week, his move to Madrid has become inevitable.

Real Madrid waited cleverly to sign the Liverpool star this summer after his contract was about to end.

They have done the same in the past with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool are in trouble once again

The bad news for Liverpool fans is they could do it again next year with another Reds star on their radar.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are setting their sights on another Liverpool defender, Ibrahima Konate, aiming to secure his services on a free transfer in 2026.

Konate’s contract with Liverpool is due to end in 2026, and as of now, there has been no agreement on an extension.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation, considering the French international a potential addition to strengthen their defensive lineup.

Liverpool have faced challenges in securing contract renewals with key players recently.

The club finalised new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk only in the final months of the current season, and Alexander-Arnold’s departure was confirmed this week.

More Stories / Latest News
Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa against Fulham
Arsenal sense opportunity to sign £69m-rated Premier League star
Football pundit Ian Wright
“That’s probably done” – Ian Wright issues exciting Liverpool transfer update
Dean Huijsen celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against Arsenal
Chelsea ‘leading the race’ after presenting project to PL star, Liverpool & Arsenal too ‘slow’ on transfer

Konate’s future at Anfield is uncertain

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to become a free agent next year. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Konate’s contract ticking down, the Reds may need to act swiftly to avoid losing another valuable asset without a transfer fee.

Liverpool’s management faces the task of negotiating a new contract with Konate to retain his services and prevent a repeat of Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

Konate has been impressive for them this season and has contributed a lot in their success this season.

His partnership at the heart of the defense with Van Dijk has given the club security at the back.

£80million Premier League star wants to leave his club to join Liverpool this summer

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *