Report: West Ham United could agree massive £90m transfer deal

West Ham United are reportedly open to negotiating a massive £90 million transfer deal for their star player Mohamed Kudus, according to Football Insider.

The Ghanaian international, who joined the Hammers from Ajax for £38 million in the summer of 2023, has quickly established himself as a pivotal figure for the Hammers.

His performances have not only solidified West Ham’s but also given them the opportunity to have a player with a massive market value.

West Ham’s willingness to entertain offers for Kudus has also stirred interest among Premier League heavyweights.

Premier League clubs have interest in Kudus

Arsenal are said to be monitoring the Ghanaian closely, viewing him as a key addition to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping tabs, although the £85 million release clause set for domestic rivals might prove a stumbling block.

European giants, including AC Milan and Atlético Madrid, are reportedly considering their options as well, with scouts impressed by Kudus’s performances in both domestic and international competitions.

A sale in the region of £90 million would represent a substantial profit for West Ham, effectively more than doubling their initial investment from just two seasons prior.

West Ham are looking for a big money sale

Moreover, West Ham’s financial records indicate stability, with the club reporting a net profit of £57.2 million in the previous season.

The sale of Kudus could elevate their spending power and position them favourably for future transfer windows.

The release clause is set at £80 million for teams across Europe’s top leagues.

Domestic rivals would need to meet an £85 million valuation to secure his signature while Ambitious Saudi clubs are required to trigger a £120 million clause.

In any case, the Hammers are set to net a hefty profit if they decide to go ahead with the sale of Kudus.

