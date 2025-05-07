“One of the options” – Fabrizio Romano names PL attacker on Man United’s radar

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Ipswich Town’s striker Liam Delap, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The young forward, who has shone during his spell at Ipswich, has attracted attention with his clinical finishing and physical presence on the pitch.

Delap, currently enjoying a breakthrough season, has expressed his commitment to Ipswich but is also said to be open to a move if it aligns with his career ambitions.

Man United step up Liam Delap pursuit

United’s recruitment team has been closely monitoring Delap’s progress, and discussions are expected to intensify as the summer transfer window approaches.

Romano has confirmed United’s interest in the Premier League striker but he is not the only player they are going after.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Italian journalist Romano reported:

“He’s one of the targets; not the only one. There’s a shortlist and Delap is one of the options.”

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, two of United’s key players who were expected to bolster their strike force, have failed to meet expectations.

Both players, despite their promising profiles, have struggled to find the back of the net with regularity, contributing to United’s lackluster attacking displays throughout the season.

Ruben Amorim needs new attackers

Their inability to deliver consistent performances has put significant pressure on the club to identify new solutions to lead the line next season.

Their poor attacking options is one of the reasons why they are 15th in the Premier League this season.

United are reportedly also involved in talks with Victor Osimhen as they aim to strengthen their attack.

In terms of wide attacking options, Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is being eyed by the Red Devils.

