When is the 2025 summer transfer window & which players could Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea be signing?

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen will be names to watch in the 2025 summer transfer window (Photo by Carl Recine, Gualter Fatia, Ryan Pierse, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The 2025 summer transfer window is not too far away now, with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea sure to be making their plans already.

Last summer we saw big names like Kylian Mbappe, Dani Olmo, Pedro Neto and Leny Yoro making moves, while some sagas involving big names like Victor Osimhen, who made the surprise move on loan to Galatasaray, remained unresolved.

Things could get even busier this summer, so read on for all the info you need to know about the 2025 summer transfer window.

When does the 2025 summer transfer window start and end?

This year, the summer transfer window will actually happen in two stages due to the Club World Cup.

The Premier League have confirmed via their official website that there will be a short window early in June, followed by a longer one later.

Their statement read: “Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window. “The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup. “It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”

This will be an interesting change, and it could mean an exciting start to the summer, with only a limited window of time for clubs participating to get deals done.

This could be particularly important for big names like Chelsea and Real Madrid as they contest the competition, with the latter known to be keen to get Trent Alexander-Arnold in by then, according to BBC Sport.

What is the summer transfer window deadline in other leagues?

The summer transfer window deadline is not quite the same everywhere, though there’s not a lot in it when it comes to the major European leagues.

In England and Germany it’s September 1st, while Spain’s La Liga is August 31st, while in France and Italy it’s August 30th.

Players moving to and from Turkey are also often significant, but their transfer window is open for quite a bit longer, closing on September 13th.

The Saudi Pro League is also open for a day longer than Europe, so there’ll be a bit more time to do deals with Saudi clubs, until September 2nd.

Meanwhile, clubs in the MLS don’t have quite as long to do business with the major clubs around Europe, as their window closes on August 21st.

Who will be the main players on the move in the 2025 summer transfer window?

As already mentioned, Alexander-Arnold is close to becoming a free agent, and he’s recently spoken publicly to confirm that he’ll be leaving Liverpool.

Other high-profile free agents include Kevin De Bruyne, Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane, Jonathan David, Thomas Partey, and Angel Gomes.

Meanwhile, there will also surely be some major sagas to resolve, such as players returning from loan spells, like Osimhen, as well as Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Some of the other most-talked-about names include Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Nico Williams, Morgan Rogers, Liam Delap, Dean Huijsen and Jamie Gittens.

Others will surely emerge in the weeks ahead too, with CaughtOffside informed today about Patrik Schick attracting interest from Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will surely have to replace Alexander-Arnold, and our friends at Empire of the Kop have been among the outlets reporting on the Reds’ interest in Jeremie Frimpong, who’d certainly be an exciting addition.