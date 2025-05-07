Club closing in on deal for £60m West Ham man

Graham Potter and Lucas Paqueta (Photo by Getty Images, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

West Ham will be eyeing a busy summer in order to bounce back from this season’s horror show in the Premier League, but before there are any signings made, there could be a very significant departure.

It is expected that Lucas Paqueta will end his time at West Ham this summer. The Brazil international has had a difficult season amid ongoing personal problems, and as such, it has been reported that he wants a change of scenery.

And it is looking increasingly likely that Paqueta’s next move will take him back to his homeland, with negotiations said to be progressing well.

Lucas Paqueta closing in on West Ham exit

Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham against Brighton
Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham against Brighton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

As reported by RTI Esporte (via SportWitness), Flamengo are getting closer to reaching an agreement to sign Paqueta this summer, with the Brazilian club keen to finalise a deal before they jet off to the United States for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Paqueta is open to making a return to Brazil, and in recent weeks, talks are said to have progressed quickly. But for now, there is expected to be no final decision made by the player until he discovers the outcome of the FA’s investigation into alleged spot-fixing offences.

Flamengo believe that Paqueta will avoid receiving any punishment, which is why they want to get a deal done as early as possible. West Ham are open to selling, although the report notes that the Brazilians are seeking a loan deal with an optional buy clause.

This is unlikely to suit West Ham, who would undoubtedly prefer to raise funds so that they can go about signing a replacement. For now, it remains to be seen whether Paqueta does leave – and if so, if it is to join Flamengo.

