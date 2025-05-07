West Ham United prepare documents to sign Leeds United hero

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Everton have initiated discussions with the representatives of Leeds United defender Junior Firpo, who is poised to depart Elland Road at the end of the season, according to TBR Football.

Firpo, signed by Leeds from FC Barcelona for £13 million in 2021, has been instrumental in the club’s recent success, contributing to their Championship title win with a remarkable 100-point season.

Despite Leeds’ interest in retaining the 28-year-old, Firpo is keen to explore another opportunities with his contract at the club expiring at the end of the season.

Premier League clubs interested in Firpo

In addition to Everton and West Ham, Crystal Palace has also shown interest in the Dominican Republic international.

Firpo’s appeal extends beyond the Premier League, with clubs in Italy and Spain expressing interest.

Notably, his former teams, FC Barcelona and Real Betis, are reportedly considering bringing him back, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation.

With Milan likely to sell Theo Hernandez this summer due to the increasing interest in signing him, they are looking to target a move for Firpo to replace the Frenchman.

West Ham United have genuine interest in Firpo

Firpo’s tenure at Leeds has been marked by resilience and dedication, remaining with the team through relegation and other challenges.

His contributions have been pivotal in Leeds’ return to the Premier League but the defender is now looking to move away from Elland Road for a new challenge elsewhere.

After spending four years with the Whites, Firpo is ready for a new adventure in his career and that could take him to another Premier League club with West Ham looking like one of the strongest options for him.

As far as other targets are concerned for the Hammers, they are interested in a move for Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson this summer.

