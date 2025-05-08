Real Madrid willing to sell 26-year-old to Aston Villa

Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been handed a transfer boost as it looks like Real Madrid would be willing to sell their backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer.

The Spanish giants have the excellent Thibaut Courtois as their number one, and it seems highly unlikely that he’s going to lose his place in the starting line up any time soon.

Lunin, however, has shown his quality with some strong performances for Real Madrid last season, when he had to fill in for a while as Courtois was out injured.

The 26-year-old could now be on his way out of the Bernabeu in pursuit of more playing time, and it seems his club won’t stand in his way.

Aston Villa handed Andriy Lunin transfer boost

Villa have an interest in Lunin as we edge closer to the 2025 summer transfer window, with some doubts over the future of their current no.1 ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez has been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs in a potential big-money move, so cashing in on him and bringing in someone like Lunin could be smart business.

Lunin has also been linked with other big clubs in recent times, so AVFC could be doing well to win the race for his signature.

Aston Villa to rebuild Unai Emery’s squad this summer?

Villa have made tremendous progress under Unai Emery, but it will be important to keep this squad fresh, so some changes this summer could be good for the club.

Martinez has been a key player for the Midlands club, but he’s also shown some signs of decline this season, so it might not be the worst time to make a change in goal.

Lunin makes sense as an ideal target to replace Martinez, and one imagines we’ll see a few more important ins and outs at Villa Park in the next few months.