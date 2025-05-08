“Arteta screamed” – Journalist reveals Arsenal manager’s frustration with “monster” PSG star

Mikel Arteta reacts during PSG 2-1 Arsenal (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could apparently be seen screaming in frustration after a terrific save by Gianluigi Donnarumma against Bukayo Saka last night.

The Gunners boss was clearly emotional after the game, and it seems he was put through a lot as he watched on from the touchline at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain ended up beating Arsenal 2-1 on the night, progressing to the Champions League final after a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Still, Arsenal had plenty of good chances in both games, only to find PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma in inspired form.

At one point, Saka looked like he’d found the top corner with a superb strike, only for Donnarumma to get a faint touch to tip the ball over.

Mikel Arteta dismayed by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s “monster” performance

See below as the Telegraph’s Sam Dean posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Arteta’s reaction to the brilliance of the Italian shot-stopper…

Donnarumma is a monster. Arteta screamed at the floor in frustration when he saved that Saka strike. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 7, 2025

There’s no doubt Donnarumma was a key player for PSG in both games, as he also made superb saves from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the first leg, as well as from Martin Odegaard early on in last night’s second leg encounter.

Arteta even singled out Donnarumma for praise after the game as he felt the former AC Milan man was the main reason PSG won.

Mikel Arteta on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s performances

See below as Arteta spoke to TNT Sports after the game about Donnarumma’s saves making the difference in the tie…

Arteta felt Arsenal were better overall, but it just wasn’t to be for his injury-hit side this season, even if they had some fans dreaming after that famous 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

More end-product is clearly needed at Arsenal, so the club surely have to sign a striker who can do better to finish off chances against a ‘keeper of Donnarumma’s quality in future.