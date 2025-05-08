Exclusive: Arsenal “will spend big money” on winger, expert picks two names to watch

Xavi Simons and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Christof Koepsel, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts is convinced that the club will not sign two new strikers this summer because there will be a big investment in a winger as well.

The Gunners have clear and obvious issues in attack at the moment, having just been knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals, confirming another trophyless campaign.

Arsenal will have been seen as one of the main Premier League title favourites before the start of the season, but goals have been an issue all season long, even before the injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Watts believes Arsenal could now look at a big signing out wide, for someone who can also drift centrally and add creativity in that sort of area too.

Xavi Simons or Eberechi Eze to Arsenal?

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Watts made it clear he’s sure we’ll see a major Arsenal investment out wide this summer.

And although he’s not yet sure who the club will sign, he named Xavi Simons and Eberechi Eze as the profile of player to watch out for.

“The reason I don’t see Arsenal buying two strikers this summer is I think they will spend big money on another winger,” Watts said.

“It’s clear they need another option out wide, someone who can add to what they already have and help them open games up.

“As I said last week, I’m not sure it has to be an out and out winger. It could be someone who can play out wide, but can also drift into central areas and share the creative burden with Martin Odegaard. Someone like Eberechi Eze or Xavi Simons.”

Could current wingers leave Arsenal?

Despite a likely move for a new winger, Watts made it clear he can’t see the likes of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli leaving.

He said: “Even with a winger expected to come in, I don’t really see why one of either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard would need to leave.

“Arsenal need lots of good attacking options. Arteta needs to have enough players at his disposal that he can rotate confidently and give players rest when needed.”