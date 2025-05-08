“I will point a finger…” – Arsenal legend singles out who’s to blame for another trophyless season

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Josh Kroenke and Ian Wright
Josh Kroenke and Ian Wright (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made it clear that he has to point a finger at the club’s recruitment for the disappointment of another trophyless season.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals last night as Paris Saint-Germain won the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Wright is not blaming Arsenal’s players, or manager Mikel Arteta, but stated his view that the recruitment wasn’t good enough last summer.

It ended up being a quiet window for Arsenal, with Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino doing well, but not necessarily ever looking like becoming starters.

Meanwhile, there was then a bizarre late move for Raheem Sterling on loan, which hasn’t worked out well at all.

Arsenal legend demands big summer from the club

Arsenal lining up before the PSG game
Arsenal lining up before the PSG game (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Wright says it now needs to be a big summer for Arsenal as they’re not too far away from going all the way in the big competitions.

The Kroenke family will likely be the subject of fan wrath as they often have been, but there’ll also be an eye on what new sporting director Andrea Berta can contribute.

“We literally couldn’t bring anyone off the bench to help that game in the semi-final of a Champions League,” Wright said on his podcast.

“That is the only thing that I will point a finger at in respects of the recruitment and this is why I’m hoping that Andrea Berta has got his book out and he’s ready to go because we are three or four players away from winning the league and winning the Champions League.”

More Stories / Latest News
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate Liverpool's title win at Anfield
Exclusive: Saudis eye €160m double Liverpool transfer raid, Reds’ stance revealed
Report: Newcastle likely to make a £20m profit on 26-year-old utility man
Report: Leeds want 11-goal Premier League star as summer transfer budget revealed

Mikel Arteta surely running out of time to deliver a trophy for Arsenal

As much as Arteta has widely been acknowledged as doing a great job to make Arsenal competitive again, it’s surely time to bring in some silverware to show for it.

Everyone can see that AFC have been superb in the last three years, but fans want to see trophies, and next year might be the one where the pressure is really on for Arteta to deliver.

The Spanish tactician won the FA Cup early on in his reign, but they’ve just not quite been able to get over the line in a couple of Premier League title races.

More Stories Andrea Berta Ian Wright Josh Kroenke Mikel Arteta Stan Kroenke

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. He needs to be given a pool of good players to choose from.Look at our opponent yesterday.They have resources.

    Reply

  2. arteta doesn’t know what he’s doing clearly out of his depths signing players and letting them go again. vierra better than odehard clearly marquinos better than trossard and martinelli eddy sold to palace doesn’t trust hale end talents stubborn guy but no one tells the truth , there’s no arsenal way clearly not ready to win trophies get gone!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *