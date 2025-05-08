“I will point a finger…” – Arsenal legend singles out who’s to blame for another trophyless season

Josh Kroenke and Ian Wright (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made it clear that he has to point a finger at the club’s recruitment for the disappointment of another trophyless season.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals last night as Paris Saint-Germain won the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Wright is not blaming Arsenal’s players, or manager Mikel Arteta, but stated his view that the recruitment wasn’t good enough last summer.

It ended up being a quiet window for Arsenal, with Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino doing well, but not necessarily ever looking like becoming starters.

Meanwhile, there was then a bizarre late move for Raheem Sterling on loan, which hasn’t worked out well at all.

Arsenal legend demands big summer from the club

Wright says it now needs to be a big summer for Arsenal as they’re not too far away from going all the way in the big competitions.

The Kroenke family will likely be the subject of fan wrath as they often have been, but there’ll also be an eye on what new sporting director Andrea Berta can contribute.

“We literally couldn’t bring anyone off the bench to help that game in the semi-final of a Champions League,” Wright said on his podcast.

“That is the only thing that I will point a finger at in respects of the recruitment and this is why I’m hoping that Andrea Berta has got his book out and he’s ready to go because we are three or four players away from winning the league and winning the Champions League.”

Mikel Arteta surely running out of time to deliver a trophy for Arsenal

As much as Arteta has widely been acknowledged as doing a great job to make Arsenal competitive again, it’s surely time to bring in some silverware to show for it.

Everyone can see that AFC have been superb in the last three years, but fans want to see trophies, and next year might be the one where the pressure is really on for Arteta to deliver.

The Spanish tactician won the FA Cup early on in his reign, but they’ve just not quite been able to get over the line in a couple of Premier League title races.