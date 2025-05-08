Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss at the end of the season.

According to TBR football, the player has impressed Arsenal with his performances, and they could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship, and the young midfielder might want to stay in the top flight. Arsenal could provide him with that opportunity.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his development as well.

Arsenal need midfield depth

The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder, as well as in the wide areas.

The technically gifted midfielder will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and add some ingenuity to the Arsenal midfield.

Bilal El Khannouss is a player in demand

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement to sign the player. They have the resources to get the deal across the line. Meanwhile, they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. They are keeping tabs on the talented young midfielder as well, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him in the coming weeks.

Leicester will certainly hope that more clubs come in for the player so that there is increased competition for his services. More competition for the player could result in a bidding war.

The player has shown that he is good enough to play in the Premier League, and he impressed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola earlier this season. It remains to be seen where he ends up.