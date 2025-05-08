Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans at full-time. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

OGC Nice striker Evann Guessand continues to attract the attention of Europe’s leading clubs with his performances in Ligue 1 this season.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal, West Ham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United scouts have been closely monitoring Guessand’s performances, especially in the Lyon and AJ Auxerre matches, and have assessed the player’s potential.

Guessand has played an important role for Nice this season, contributing 12 goals and nine assists. In the game against Lyon, he stood out with his ball control and game intelligence, while against AJ Auxerre, he attracted the attention of the scouts with his effectiveness in attack and resistance against defensive pressure.

Multiple Premier League clubs keen

West Ham and Aston Villa are among the clubs who are considering a move for Guessand in the summer transfer window. They believe that Guessand has the technical and physical qualities to adapt to the Premier League.

Newcastle want to add more depth to the attacking department as well.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Manchester United are keen on the player.

Arsenal need Evann Guessand

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to monitor Guessand, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

It is no secret that they need to add more depth to the attacking unit. Signing a quality striker should be one of the priorities this summer. They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and the 23-year-old Ivorian could prove to be a quality, long-term investment.

He is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a wide player. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal. His arrival will not only add more goals and creativity to the Arsenal attacking unit, but it will also allow them to rotate some of their key players.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.