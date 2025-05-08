Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory over Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are aiming to add Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Although he is only 20-years-old, the Englishman is considered one of the most promising wingers in European football, and he has dazzled with his performance and potential.

Gittens’ market value is currently estimated at around €60 million, but Borussia Dortmund were initially holding out for a transfer fee as high as €100 million. It is believed that negotiations could bring this figure down to the €60-70 million range.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are prepared to offer the young attacker a lucrative contract and double the salary he earns at Dortmund. They would offer him a long-term contract running until 2030 as well.

Jamie Gittens is a player in demand

Gittens has attracted the attention of top European clubs. Reports suggest that Bayern Munich are preparing a serious offer for the player, while Liverpool may be considering him as a replacement for Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Additionally, Manchester City’s interest in the young English player remains strong. Tottenham, on the other hand, have been pursuing plans to add Gittens to their squad since last year. They need to replace players like Timo Werner in the summer, and Richarlison has been linked with an exit as well.

Chelsea need a quality winger

The 20-year-old has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he will add some much-needed unpredictability to the Chelsea attack if he joins the club. He has 12 goals and five assists to his name.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe will be quite exciting for him. Chelsea are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will be an attractive destination for players this summer.