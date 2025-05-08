Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, gives a thumbs up to the crowd. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the Leeds United defender Junior Firpo during the summer transfer window.

According to TBR Football, they have made contact regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the former Barcelona player.

Junior Firpo would be a superb addition

Firpo has been outstanding in the Championship this season, and the 28-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Eagles if they can get the deal done. He has four goals and 10 assists this season.

The player will be a free agent at the end of the season, and signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a major bargain.

Meanwhile, clubs like Everton and West Ham are keen on the player as well. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can beat the competition and secure his signature.

Crystal Palace have an exciting project and a talented squad. The former Barcelona defender could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

He has proven himself in the Championship with Leeds, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League next season. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old decides to secure an agreement with Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace need additions

Crystal Palace have shown improvement under Oliver Glasner, and they will be hoping to fight for a place in the top half next year. They need quality players at their disposal. Improving the defensive unit will be a priority for them. They have looked vulnerable at the back this season.

Firpo will not only help them improve defensively, but he will help out in the attack as well.

The 28-year-old could be open to taking up a new challenge at this stage of his career, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Everton and West Ham could be attractive destinations for the player as well. Whoever ends up signing him on a free transfer will have a major bargain on their hands.