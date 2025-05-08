Gary Neville fears Newcastle have a massive problem for next season

Gary Neville on punditry duty (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville has admitted he fears there could be big problems ahead for Newcastle United next season.

The Magpies look to be in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, but they’re not quite there yet and will need to end this campaign strongly.

Eddie Howe has done some tremendous work with this Newcastle side, including winning the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool earlier this season.

However, in this era of strict Financial Fair Play rules and regulations, it could be that Champions League qualification will prove to be the thing that’s really crucial for Newcastle, as well as for other clubs.

Gary Neville’s PSR warning to Newcastle United

Newcastle won’t want to be in a position where they find their project is set back by having to cash in on one or two star names this summer.

“PSR and sustainability has become a real problem for these clubs,” he said on the It’s Called Soccer podcast.

“The success next season of Man United, Tottenham, Villa, Forest, Newcastle, City, Arsenal, Chelsea is heavily dependent on this £50, £60, £70, £80million that they get depending how far they go in the Champions League.

“It’s become almost like do or die. It’s desperation. There are cliff edges being created across football.”

Newcastle take on Chelsea next in six-pointer

Newcastle’s next game against Chelsea could be particularly crucial to the club’s hopes of finishing in the top five this season.

There’s an extra Champions League place up for grabs, but there’s still no guarantee that NUFC will be able to take advantage.

Chelsea are one of the teams also in the mix, so it’s vital for Howe’s side to put in a big performance and get a win this weekend.

It’s a tough run-in for Newcastle, who also still have Arsenal to play away from home, before then finishing at home to Everton on the final day.