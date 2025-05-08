“Relentless” PSG star singled out for what he did to nullify Arsenal’s main threat

Bukayo Saka and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been singled out for praise for his “relentless” tracking back against Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Saka didn’t have the best game for Arsenal in either leg of the Champions League semi-final, with PSG doing a great job to keep him quiet.

A large part of that was due to Kvaratskhelia and his hard work in tracking back and supporting the defence.

The Georgia international is a terrific flair player who offers skill and a goal threat going forward, but it’s clear he’s also willing to put the hard yards in for his team as well.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia key to PSG’s tactics against Bukayo Saka

See below as the Telegraph’s Sam Dean singled Kvaratskhelia out for praise for keeping Saka quiet…

The way Kvaratskhelia has worked back to defend Saka over these two legs… relentless. Not the sort of thing Neymar used to do at this club. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 7, 2025

Saka was still able to make an impact in the second leg, scoring a consolation goal for Arsenal, and having a tremendous effort saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The England international also missed a great chance, but one imagines he could have done a lot more in both games if not for being so relentlessly doubled up on by PSG.

Arsenal look like they missed out on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

It’s slightly surprising that Kvaratskhelia was able to move from Napoli in the middle of the season without more of a transfer battle for him.

Arsenal could surely have benefited from a hard-working attacking player like this, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both being fairly inconsistent and underwhelming throughout this season.

Discussing Kvaratskhelia and Arsenal recently, our columnist Charles Watts said: “It’s hard to look at the performances he has put in since moving to Paris and not think about what might have been for Arsenal had they pushed to land the winger when he became available at Napoli.

“I said at the time that Arsenal should have been all over him and nothing has changed my mind on that.

“I just love watching him. The way he plays, the way he loves to run at his full-back. He’s just a proper winger, a player who gets you on your feet whenever he gets the ball.”