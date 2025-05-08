Talks progressing: Three clubs eye signing of Arsenal star that Arteta is pushing to keep

Arsenal FC logo at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly one of a number of clubs keeping a close eye on the situation of Arsenal’s versatile attacking player Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international has mostly been a key player for Arsenal since he joined from Brighton midway through the 2022/23 season, but he’s had a bit of an inconsistent campaign this term.

According to Sempre Milan, there is now interest from Italy amid some uncertainty over Trossard’s future, with Milan among his potential suitors.

The Italian giants are joined by their Serie A rivals Napoli and Juventus in keeping tabs on Trossard, though new contract talks with Arsenal seem to be progressing well.

Leandro Trossard to stay at Arsenal?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a fan of Trossard’s versatility, with the Spanish tactician among the key figures at the Emirates Stadium trying to keep the 30-year-old.

Arsenal will surely shake things up with new signings in attack this summer, but it also surely makes sense to keep Trossard, even if only as a squad player.

Trossard may not be the youngest, but it seems AFC are prepared to extend his stay with a new deal, so it will be interesting to see how this progresses in the weeks and months ahead.

Arsenal likely to sign a new winger this summer

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column, Charles Watts provided some insight into Arsenal’s plans to sign a new winger this summer.

“The reason I don’t see Arsenal buying two strikers this summer is I think they will spend big money on another winger,” Watts said.

“It’s clear they need another option out wide, someone who can add to what they already have and help them open games up.

“As I said last week, I’m not sure it has to be an out and out winger. It could be someone who can play out wide, but can also drift into central areas and share the creative burden with Martin Odegaard. Someone like Eberechi Eze or Xavi Simons.

“Reports in Germany suggest that Arsenal are looking at Jamie Gittens and that would be an interesting one.

“He is a player you’d describe as an out and out winger. He’s still quite raw, but he has that ability to really run at defenders and carry the ball long distances. That is something that Arsenal currently lack.”