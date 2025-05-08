Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans, while holding the Sky Bet Championship trophy. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi at the end of the season.

According to reports via Le10sport, Marseille are interested in signing the former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte from Al Nassr during the summer transfer window, and that could allow them to cash in on Balerdi.

The development will come as a boost for Leeds, who are hoping to sign Balerdi this summer. They need to tighten up at the back, and the Marseille star could be the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see if this French outfit manages to get a deal for Laporte across the line.

Leeds need quality defenders

Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League, and they need to improve their squad this summer.

They will need to tighten up at the back, and signing a quality defender would be ideal for them. It is no surprise that they are keen on the Marseille defender.

Leonardo Balerdi will look to make his mark

Balerdi could be excited to play in the Premier League as well. It would be an exciting challenge for the defender at this stage of his career. He will look to prove himself at Leeds and establish himself as a key player for them.

The 26-year-old Argentine defender will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League and prove himself as a reliable performer in the top flight. Regular football in England could help him improve further.

Leeds must plug the weaknesses in their squad before the new season begins, especially if they want to survive in the top flight for the long term. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions during the summer transfer window.