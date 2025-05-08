A general view of the corner flag during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Everton striker Beto at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports, they are plotting a surprise move for the Everton striker. Leeds have a substantial transfer budget of £100 million in the upcoming transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign Beto this summer.

Everton signed the player for a fee of around £20 million two years ago, and he has two years left on his contract. The Toffees are under no pressure to sell him right away, and they could demand the premium for him.

Leeds could use Beto

Beto has impressed with his performances for Everton, and there is no doubt that he could be a quality acquisition for Leeds as well. He has 11 goals to his name this season.

The newly promoted side will be desperate for quality additions this summer. They will want to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they cannot hope to do so without quality signings.

Leeds need more quality and depth in their squad, and Beto would be a superb acquisition. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could help Leeds going forward.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince the player to join them. It could be an exciting opportunity for him. Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England, and the Everton striker might be keen on being a part of their revolution.

Will Everton let the player leave?

With that said, Everton will already be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin next season. He will be out of contract in the summer. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to lose two strikers in one window.

Leeds might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done and convince the Premier League site to sell the player.