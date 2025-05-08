Exclusive: Saudis eye €160m double Liverpool transfer raid, Reds’ stance revealed

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate Liverpool's title win at Anfield
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate Liverpool's title win at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are facing serious interest in two big-name players from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are being targeted by Al Hilal.

Nunez is available this summer as Liverpool plan to cash in on him and sign a new striker, with the Uruguay international valued at around €80m.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands that Arne Slot would rather not sell Diaz, but the club’s stance is that a bid in the region of €80m could also be enough for them to consider a sale.

Darwin Nunez transfer away from Liverpool looks inevitable

Nunez has long looked set for an exit from Liverpool after his poor form for the club, with Slot also not giving him as much playing time as his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

The former Benfica man has admirers in Saudi Arabia, as well as in the form of Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid.

However, it is currently understood that Liverpool’s €80m asking price would have to come down for those clubs to enter into any formal negotiations.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate for Liverpool (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Will Luis Diaz stay or go this summer?

Diaz, meanwhile, is a tricky topic for LFC, as the Colombia international undoubtedly has it in him to influence games at the highest level on a consistent basis.

There has been past interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain which never materialised, but Al Hilal look prepared to pay big to snap him up.

This could seriously test Liverpool’s resolve, but the club will surely need to have a top class replacement brought in if they agree to this sale.

CaughtOffside understands that Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is one player who has been considered for this summer, and he could work well due to his ability to play centrally or out wide.

