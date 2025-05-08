Report: Liverpool have “genuine” interest in signing star with £30m release clause

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot and Jeremie Frimpong
Arne Slot and Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Carl Recine, Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have a genuine interest in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong ahead of this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recently confirmed he’d be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract this summer, and the Reds will need a top class replacement.

According to Give Me Sport‘s Ben Jacobs, there is “genuine” Liverpool interest in Frimpong, who has a bargain £30m release clause this summer.

See below as Jacobs posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the interest in Frimpong, who looks to have a realistic chance of leaving Leverkusen after this campaign comes to an end…

Can Jeremie Frimpong replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Frimpong has been a stand-out performer for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side, particularly last season when they won the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in action
Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in action (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The Netherlands international is known for contributing very decent numbers of goals and assists for a full-back or wing-back, so he seems like an obvious choice to replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

LFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this situation, as Frimpong looks like a very tempting and affordable option, but that will surely also mean other clubs are keen to move for him.

Liverpool links with Kevin De Bruyne played down

Meanwhile, Give Me Sport’s report adds that Liverpool are not pursuing Kevin De Bruyne, despite speculation linking them with the Manchester City playmaker.

The experienced Belgium international will be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer, but he doesn’t really fit into Liverpool’s recruitment model.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal FC logo at the Emirates Stadium
Talks progressing: Three clubs eye signing of Arsenal star that Arteta is pushing to keep
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz celebrate Liverpool's title win at Anfield
Exclusive: Saudis eye €160m double Liverpool transfer raid, Reds’ stance revealed
Report: Newcastle likely to make a £20m profit on 26-year-old utility man

Even if De Bruyne was a world class player not that long ago, he now looks to be past his peak and it’s hard to imagine him continuing to play for a top Premier League club.

Give Me Sport insist there’s no truth to the Liverpool links, in any case, and it would surely make sense for the club to continue targeting players just approaching their peak years.

More Stories Arne Slot Jeremie Frimpong Trent Alexander-Arnold

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *