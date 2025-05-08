Report: Liverpool have “genuine” interest in signing star with £30m release clause

Arne Slot and Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Carl Recine, Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have a genuine interest in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong ahead of this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recently confirmed he’d be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract this summer, and the Reds will need a top class replacement.

According to Give Me Sport‘s Ben Jacobs, there is “genuine” Liverpool interest in Frimpong, who has a bargain £30m release clause this summer.

See below as Jacobs posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the interest in Frimpong, who looks to have a realistic chance of leaving Leverkusen after this campaign comes to an end…

Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has a €35m release clause. A summer exit is realistic. Several European suitors, including Liverpool whose interest is genuine.?? pic.twitter.com/58X15imhCb — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 8, 2025

Can Jeremie Frimpong replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Frimpong has been a stand-out performer for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side, particularly last season when they won the Bundesliga.

The Netherlands international is known for contributing very decent numbers of goals and assists for a full-back or wing-back, so he seems like an obvious choice to replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

LFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this situation, as Frimpong looks like a very tempting and affordable option, but that will surely also mean other clubs are keen to move for him.

Liverpool links with Kevin De Bruyne played down

Meanwhile, Give Me Sport’s report adds that Liverpool are not pursuing Kevin De Bruyne, despite speculation linking them with the Manchester City playmaker.

The experienced Belgium international will be out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer, but he doesn’t really fit into Liverpool’s recruitment model.

Even if De Bruyne was a world class player not that long ago, he now looks to be past his peak and it’s hard to imagine him continuing to play for a top Premier League club.

Give Me Sport insist there’s no truth to the Liverpool links, in any case, and it would surely make sense for the club to continue targeting players just approaching their peak years.