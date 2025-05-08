Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from TMW, Manchester United are ready to get serious in their pursuit of the goalkeeper. It is no surprise that they are keen on the Serbian International. Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have been very disappointing with their performances, and Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade.

Signing the 28-year-old Torino goalkeeper could prove to be a wise decision. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer for Torino, and he is considered an “under-rated goalkeeper”. Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United could be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League. Also, he was forced to leave the club in the past due to work permit issues, and he will look to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Player available at a bargain

Torino do not want to lose the player for cheap, and they are ready to open talks with him so that they can renegotiate his release clause of €20 million.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The player has been linked with Manchester City in recent months as well. Signing a player of his ability for €20 million would be a huge bargain.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could improve Man United

Manchester United are going through a rough patch, but they will be desperate to bounce back next season. Signing quality players will certainly help them perform at a higher level. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a deal with the Italian club in the coming weeks.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly. The goalkeeping department has been a major problem for them this season, and they need to address that during the summer transfer window.