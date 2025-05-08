Exclusive: “Active” talks ongoing, Man United discussing contract with top transfer target

Matheus Cunha in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One of the most interesting situations on the transfer market at the moment, in these first stages of the summer window, is the situation of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

I’ve told you before about Manchester United’s interest, so what’s the latest? Fans will likely have noticed that the stories, in recent days and weeks, have gone more ‘cold’, compared to when the news first broke.

However, my understanding is that the conversations remain absolutely ongoing between Man United and Matheus Cunha, between the player and the club over the terms of the contract.

So, it remains ongoing, and Man United are also aware of the situation at Wolves – they know that the club want Cunha’s full release clause to be paid.

Matheus Cunha release clause details revealed

The clause is £62.5m, and I’m told that Man United would ideally like to reschedule the payment terms. This would be an important point of the conversation, in order to find also a way to make it work with Financial Fair Play.

But Cunha remains an important target for Man United this summer, with talks and negotiations ongoing over the contract details.

So, let’s see how the next steps and stages of the story will go, but for sure United remain in active talks to sign Cunha for the summer transfer window.