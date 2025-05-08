New: Manchester United move into pole position for stunning €75m transfer

Victor Osimhen in action and Ruben Amorim in Man Utd training (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly now in pole position for the potential €75m transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils seem to be intensifying their efforts to win the race for the Nigeria international, who has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times.

Osimhen is one of the top centre-forwards in world football on his day, and he’s continued to shine on loan at Galatasaray this season.

Few will have expected Osimhen to stay there, however, and now things seem to be moving in the right direction in terms of a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen Manchester United transfer talk hots up

According to a report from Fichajes, United are progressing in negotiations over a deal for rumoured Chelsea target Osimhen, who has become the priority target for manager Ruben Amorim.

MUFC urgently need to replace the struggling Rasmus Hojlund, who will surely be on his way out of the club this summer.

Osimhen would likely be a major upgrade to lead the United attack, so fans will hope this can continue to progress well and be done soon.

Still, strikers are in short supply in this market, so it will be interesting to see how many rival suitors could still come in for Osimhen.

Man United making a fast start to the summer

This exciting piece of transfer news follows other links between United and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, with things moving along on that deal as well, if reports are to be believed.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony currently out on loan after some poor form, it makes sense that United are moving for Cunha to play in that kind of wide-forward role, while Osimhen can replace Hojlund.

If these deals work out, it could be an excellent start to the summer for United as they look to majorly rebuild this struggling squad.

Despite a good run in the Europa League, it’s been an otherwise dire season for the Red Devils, who need plenty of changes to this squad if they are to improve on what looks set to be a lower-mid-table finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans might be disappointed by this development.

Once the summer comes along, however, it could look like a huge opportunity missed if Osimhen ends up at United rather than Chelsea, who came so close to signing him last year.