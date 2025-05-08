A view of the Newcastle United logo is seen in the stands prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly is expected to complete a permanent exit from the club in the summer.

The player is currently on loan at Juventus, and a report via The Chronicle claims that Newcastle are likely to bank £20 million for him.

The deal to sign the defender permanently is all but completed because of certain conditions in his contract linked to appearances at the Italian club. Furthermore, Juventus also agreed to sign the player permanently if they secure European qualification for the upcoming season.

Newcastle need defensive additions

Newcastle signed the player on a free transfer back in July, and selling him for £20 million would be a major boost for them financially. They will need to improve their squad in the summer, and they could use the proceeds from his departure to bring in a quality central defender.

Newcastle have looked vulnerable at the back of this season, and they need a reliable partner for Sven Botman. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality addition.

Lloyd Kelly will join Juventus permanently

Meanwhile, Kelly will be hoping to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again. He will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for Juventus next season.

He has attracted criticism this season for his inconsistencies at the Italian club, and he will hope to iron out those issues in future.

The player is still only 26, and he has a lot to offer at the highest level. He is also versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left-back. He could be an asset for Juventus in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can complete the formalities of the deal and announce the transfer officially.