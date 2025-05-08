A fan of Newcastle United waves a flag which features a image of Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has done quite well for the La Liga club, and he has attracted the attention of Nottingham Forest as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two Premier League clubs are keen on the player, and Newcastle have already taken the first steps to get the deal done.

Offer on the table for La Liga star

The report claims that there is an offer on the table from Newcastle and they are willing to splash €25 million on the midfielder. It will be interesting to see if Girona are prepared to sanction his departure.

The Venezuelan midfielder has shown his quality in Spain, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. Newcastle could use another combative midfielder in the middle of the park, and the 27-year-old will help them tighten up defensively. He has been previously described as a “tactically intelligent” player by Patrick Vieira.

Yangel Herrera could be tempted to join Newcastle

The opportunity to move to Newcastle could be exciting for the former Manchester City player. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to compete in the Premier League. Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they could be playing in the Champions League next season. They have already managed to win a domestic cup this year, and they will be looking to fight for major trophies in future. The Venezuelan could be attracted to the idea of joining their project.

He was linked with clubs like West Ham United a few years ago.

Nottingham Forest are pushing for Champions League qualification as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish in the top four. They could use more quality in the midfield, and the La Liga Star would be the ideal acquisition. However, it is fair to assume that Newcastle could be a more attractive destination for the player because of their financial resources and the talent at their disposal.