Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts during a Premier League match against Fulham. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club this season, and his performances have attracted the attention of the London club. According to Fichajes, Chelsea have already made informal contact regarding a potential summer move.

Recent reports have claimed that Chelsea have been in touch with his agent, Jorge Mendes. The player is thought to be on the radar of Arsenal as well.

Can Chelsea convince AC Milan to sell?

It will be interesting to see if they can convince AC Milan to sell the player in the coming weeks. The 25-year-old has been a key player for them, and his departure would be a blow for the Italian outfit.

Chelsea have the finances to submit a lucrative proposal for the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leao has 12 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 13 assists as well. He was recently labelled as a “great player” by Ronaldinho.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he will add some much-needed quality to the Chelsea attacking unit. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer. They need more quality in the wide areas, and the left-sided winger would be the ideal acquisition.

Rafael Leao could fancy Chelsea move

The Portuguese international is entering the peak years of his career, and he might want to compete at a high level. Chelsea could provide him with that platform. They are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and a top-four finish this year would make them an attractive destination for players.

Chelsea need top-quality players like Leao if they want to fight for major trophies next year. They have already initiated the move to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they thrash out an agreement with the Italian outfit.