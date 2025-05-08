Man Utd ready to launch transfer offer for star whose asking price has dropped to €50m

Ronald Araujo and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Dan Mullan, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

While all eyes will be on tonight’s Europa League semi-finals, there’s another interesting piece of Man United news emerging ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window.

It seems the Red Devils are making plans for how to strengthen in defence, with a few different names coming up.

The latest from Spanish outlet Fichajes is that Barcelona are lowering their asking price for Ronald Araujo, putting Man Utd on alert.

It seems that key figures inside Old Trafford are really keen on the Uruguay international, who could now be available for just €50m.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo transfer stance explained

Araujo has been a key player for Barca, so it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise to see him available on the market for just €50m, as Fichajes report.

However, the article explains that this is due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems, so perhaps that can give United an exciting opportunity to strengthen their defence.

Araujo could surely be a regular starter for MUFC, even if there are arguably already decent replacements in place for him in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Manchester United have their eye on other defenders too

Another report today, also from Fichajes, has linked United with an interest in another top defensive player in Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck.

Whether it’s Araujo or Bisseck, it certainly seems like a good idea for the club to try bringing in someone new this summer.

Ruben Amorim plays with three at the back, and he currently looks like he lacks the depth to really make that formation work.

Lisandro Martinez has been rather injury prone, meaning we’ve often seen Noussair Mazraoui and other players having to play out of position to fill in there.

Araujo or Bisseck would give United an upgrade, so fans will no doubt hope one of these deals can happen.