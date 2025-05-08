Exclusive: Real Madrid ready to go big for Arsenal star as they keep close eye on contract talks

William Saliba celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There have been many questions in recent days about the situation of William Saliba at Arsenal – one of the best defenders in the world, so it’s normal to see a lot of interest in the future of Saliba.

What I’m hearing at the moment is that Arsenal still have the ball in their court on the Saliba deal, with the player speaking publicly about how happy he is at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta also confirmed that feeling.

But, now the negotiation has to take place between Arsenal and Saliba over a new contract. It’s not an urgent situation as he has a contract until 2027, but on the financial package and on the future success of the project in terms of winning titles, Arsenal need to be really convincing.

William Saliba Real Madrid transfer interest is confirmed

The interest of Real Madrid remains confirmed. Real Madrid love William Saliba. Real Madrid, in the future, maybe not this summer as it looks complicated, but in any case they will maintain a close eye to the situation for the future.

Saliba is a player they absolutely like, and they would be prepared to go big for him, but they see it as unlikely for this summer because Arsenal insist on keeping the player.

In the future, it could be a story to watch, but only if Saliba does not sign a new deal with Arsenal.