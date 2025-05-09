Report: Arsenal rival Euro giants for transfer of 12 G/A midfield gem

Angelo Stiller in action for Stuttgart (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for the potential transfer of Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to Bayern Insider Christian Falk.

The German journalist has named Stiller as a player attracting big interest at the moment, with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona keen on the 24-year-old.

On top of that, Falk claims there is big frustration at Bayern Munich as they let Stiller go when he was a youngster.

Now a cultured and classy defensive midfielder who has also contributed four goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, it seems clear that Stiller has what it takes to play at the very highest level.

Angelo Stiller transfer situation explained by Christian Falk

Despite Barca’s interest, Arsenal could hold the advantage in the race to sign Stiller, according to Falk.

The Germany international looks too expensive for Barcelona, and Falk has suggested his future could be in the Premier League.

“I know that clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal have eyes on Angelo Stiller,” Falk said.

“The Bundesliga midfielder has a release clause (€36.5m [£30.9m]) that clubs can activate in 2026.

“In Bayern Munich, there are many players occupying this position at the moment. Of course, the frustration for Bayern is that the player originally hails from Munich and left the club on a free (joining Hoffenheim in 2021).

“This is a bitter pill for Bayern to swallow, in light of his development and the fact that they would now have to spend money to bring the German national star back.

“I think Barcelona can’t afford to buy him, so the future of Angelo Stiller could very well be in the Premier League.”

Angelo Stiller linked with Arsenal, but do they need him?

Arsenal could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey about to be out of contract.

Stiller could be a decent option to replace the pair, but some fans might also feel they need a bigger name and more proven option.

Arsenal seem to be in the race, though, so this will be an interesting one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.