Man United hope to sign Matheus Cunha this summer, and while they are favourites to do so, recent developments risk threatening their chances of getting a deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Cunha is certain to leave Wolves this summer after scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season, and Man United have moved quickest to get their man. They are said to be close to reaching a verbal agreement with the Brazilian attacker, whose £62.5m release clause they plan to activate.

But despite this, it cannot be taken for granted that Cunha will head to Old Trafford, as two other Premier League clubs are still in the race to sign him this summer.

Arsenal schedule talks with Matheus Cunha’s representatives

In a tweet posted to X, Ben Jacobs has revealed that Cunha are not giving up hope of signing Cunha ahead of Man United. On top of this, Newcastle have also retained their interest.

“Matheus Cunha wants to decide his next club before the season ends even though his release clause won’t be active until the end of the season. Manchester United viewed as frontrunners with talks over terms set to continue in the next few days. Nothing finalised yet. Cunha already agreed to the sporting project and discussions over financials are ongoing.

“Newcastle still in the race and Arsenal have had fresh contact with debate within the club over making a move. There is a new meeting scheduled between Andrea Berta and the Cunha camp. United intent on acting fast to avoid any surprises.”

Cunha would be a top signing for both Arsenal and Newcastle, but at this stage, both clubs must get a move on if they are to beat Man United to his signature, given that the Europa League finalists are well-placed to complete a deal in the near future.