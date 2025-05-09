Odsonne Edouard (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

A number of Crystal Palace players have been linked with summer exits, and one of them could now be on their way to Saudi Arabia.

Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze are among the players that could leave Selhurst Park, but Crystal Palace are desperate to keep all three. But one player that they are happy to let go is Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard’s time at Crystal Palace looks to be over, especially after his far from impressive loan spell at Leicester, where he has made only six appearances across all competitions since moving last summer.

Odsonne Edouard set to swap Crystal Palace for Saudi Arabia

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has confirmed that Crystal Palace are keen to offload Edouard this summer.

“Crystal Palace want to sell Edouard permanently. He was given the opportunity to go to Leicester and make a difference there, but he hasn’t done that. If he’s not good enough for Leicester, how’s he going to be good enough for Crystal Palace? That’s not exactly a great sales pitch for Palace if they want to get big money for him.

“From what I’m told, there are clubs in the MLS and Saudi Arabia who have been looking at him, so that could be their best bet. He wasn’t sure about the move to America, but to be frank he might not have much of a choice. After struggling in the Premier League, to the point where you can’t get a game for a relegated side, it’s difficult to know where he goes from there.

“But it won’t be at Palace, that’s for sure, so it would be best for all parties if they could sell him on.”

It remains to be seen where Edouard ends up, but at this stage, it is inevitable that he is coming towards the end of his time at Crystal Palace.