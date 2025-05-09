Oliver Glasner (Photo by Getty Images)

Crystal Palace may be forced to sell Eberechi Eze this summer, but they have already lined up a replacement from a Premier League rival.

Eze has attracted strong interest from the likes of Man City and Tottenham, and with a reported £60m release clause in his contract, Crystal Palace would be unable to stop him leaving if that is activated. As such, the club’s sporting department has been forced to line up replacements.

And one player that has been added to their shortlist in recent weeks is Newcastle’s Joe Willock.

Crystal Palace interested in Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock

According to The Chronicle’s Everything Is Black And White podcast (via Geordie Boot Boys), Crystal Palace believe that they can sign Willock this summer, with club officials having advised owner Steve Parish to pursue a deal when the transfer window opens.

Willock is entering a crossroads in his Newcastle career, as his contract will enter its final two years in the summer. This uncertainty can be taken advantage of by Crystal Palace, especially as the former Arsenal midfielder is not a regular starter at St James’ Park due to being behind the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in the pecking order.

Willock made a flying start to his Newcastle career back in 2021, and that prompted his loan deal to be turned into a permanent one to the tune of £25m. But his performance have declined in recent seasons due to injuries, and there have been increasing calls for him to be moved on.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace make a move for Willock in the summer, but if they do, Newcastle are expected to welcome any offers that come their way – although it is unclear what their asking price is.