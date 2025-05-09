Report: Man United ready to offer €60m for PSG star who had great game against Arsenal

Gianluigi Donnarumma and his PSG teammates celebrate (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try offering around €60million for the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian shot-stopper has been superb for PSG this season, most notably in the big Champions League game against Arsenal earlier this week.

Donnarumma made a string of great saves to deny the Gunners at the Parc des Princes, helping his side into the Champions League final, where they’ll take on Inter Milan.

According to a surprise report from Fichajes, Man Utd are now looking closely at Donnarumma as they look for an upgrade on Andre Onana.

This would be an ambitious move, but the report states the Red Devils could try offering around €60m for Donnarumma.

PSG surely won’t sell Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester United

It’s hard to imagine PSG would let a key player like Donnarumma leave, with Luis Enrique finally making great progress with this team.

The 26-year-old is sure to be a key part of the club’s future plans, and it’s also hard to imagine he’d be particularly tempted by United right now.

MUFC may be preparing for a Europa League final, but they’ve been absolutely dire in the Premier League this season, sitting all the way down in 15th place in the table.

Man United urgently need a new goalkeeper

Still, it’s easy to see why United might look at someone like Donnarumma, with the club used to having some world class ‘keepers at Old Trafford down the years.

Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar are two legendary goalies from United’s past, while even in the difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson era they had David de Gea.

Onana simply isn’t in that category, but someone like Donnarumma would be, and could play a key role in helping get this team back to where they want to be.