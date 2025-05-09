Revealed: Arsenal & Man United keen to sign 21 G/A “very interesting player”

Goncalo Ramos celebrates during PSG's win over Arsenal (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal international, who has previously been described as a “very interesting player” and praised by Luis Enrique (via Get French Football News), could be available for the right price this summer.

Ramos is not initially someone PSG were looking to sell, but sources have informed CaughtOffside that there is now growing interest in his situation as a deal can’t be entirely ruled out.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Napoli and Juventus are also among Ramos’ suitors, CaughtOffside understands, but it’s well documented that Arsenal and Man Utd are both desperate to strengthen up front this summer.

Goncalo Ramos transfer situation has top clubs on alert

Ramos has not quite managed to establish himself as a regular starter at PSG, and it now seems that the 23-year-old is open to a new challenge.

Enrique’s preference would still be to keep Ramos as an option in his squad, but the club’s stance is that good offers would have to be considered.

With 17 goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country this season, Ramos has shown his potential, and he could surely have an impact in the Premier League.

Should Goncalo Ramos join Arsenal or Manchester United?

Ramos looks like he could be just what Ruben Amorim needs up front, but it remains to be seen if he’d be ready to gamble on a move to Old Trafford right now.

Even if MUFC are now in the Europa League final, giving them a chance of Champions League qualification, it’s been a pretty dire campaign for the club.

United remain in 15th place in the Premier League table, and it’s surely a long way back for them to becoming title contenders again.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look a safer bet, as they just need a prolific goal-scorer to turn them into more of a force after coming so close in recent years.