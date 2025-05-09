Man United tipped as serious contenders to sign star if Barcelona can’t register him

Jonathan Tah, Julian Alvarez, and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Steele, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United are being tipped to be serious competitors for the free transfer of Jonathan Tah this summer as he nears the end of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

According to CF Bayern Insider, Man Utd could be one to watch in the race to sign Tah, even if there are other clubs interested.

The reporter Christian Falk also mentions Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but there could be some issues with the latter.

If Barca, who have been going through financial difficulties, are unable to register Tah, then United could swoop for the Germany international.

Jonathan Tah could be a transfer opportunity for Manchester United

Discussing Tah and links with United, Falk explained: “They (Bayern)’re discussing a move for Jonathan Tah and have made contact through the Leverkusen defender’s agent, Pini Zahavi. Zahavi now has to clarify whether or not there is an opportunity for Barcelona to register him. If not, he will be on the market again.

“Many clubs are following Jonathan Tah, including Premier League sides. Still, we shouldn’t overlook the fact that Bayern Munich had an agreement in the pipeline last summer, and now he’s set to become a free agent. It would be easier to bring him in now, and Bayern have made it clear that they need a new centre-back with Eric Dier set to join Monaco this summer. So Bayern Munich will look to try and get him.

“Manchester United, who have been linked with Tah, is always going to be a serious competitor. I think Jonathan Tah would like to have an experience in the Premier League. There aren’t so many clubs searching in this position, so, of course, United is an opportunity.”

Could Jonathan Tah help Man Utd’s defence?

Ruben Amorim surely needs to strengthen at the back this summer, with the Red Devils boss favouring using three centre-backs.

That could leave United a bit short at times, so adding Tah on a free looks like smart business and a no-brainer for the club if they can do it.