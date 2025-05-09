Bayern star’s entourage exploring Liverpool & Man United transfer opportunities

Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane celebrate (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman‘s entourage reportedly seem to be exploring transfer opportunities in the Premier League.

According to Christian Falk in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, there has been interest from the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham in Coman in recent times.

There has also been interest from Manchester United, while those close to Coman are also exploring Liverpool as an option, according to the report.

The experienced France international no longer looks guaranteed a regular starting place at Bayern, so it could make sense for him to make a move away this summer.

Kingsley Coman transfer to the Premier League could be on, according to Christian Falk

Discussing Coman’s situation, Falk explained: “I heard that Kingsley Coman’s agents are checking the markets. There’s still an opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia.

“But, of course, Kingsley would be open to still playing at an elite European level. There were rumours of interest from Newcastle and Tottenham; this range would be possible for a move. However, Coman’s entourage still wants to check if there is interest from big six clubs like Liverpool, who are searching for such positions.

“Perhaps also Manchester United, who previously held an interest in the player. At the moment, there’s nothing concrete. They’re just knocking on the doors of clubs and seeing if they need a player like him.”

Could Kingsley Coman be a useful signing for Liverpool or Man United?

Coman looks like he’s probably past the peak of his powers, but there’s surely still enough there for him to provide a useful squad player option to top clubs.

Liverpool will surely need a bit more depth out wide next season, with Diogo Jota proving injury-prone, while Federico Chiesa has barely featured since moving to Anfield.

United, meanwhile, can’t afford to be too picky as they surely need to replace Marcus Rashford and Antony after sending them out on loan in January.