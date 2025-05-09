Djordje Petrovic and Illan Meslier (Photo by Jean-Marc Loos, Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Leeds are ready to start assembling their squad for their first season back in the Premier League, and big changes will be needed to the current crop of players that Daniel Farke has to choose from. One position is particular will be a priority, that being goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier has had another difficult season, and after a number of high-profile errors in recent weeks, he was dropped for the Championship run-in in favour of his deputy, Karl Darlow. And the French goalkeeper is likely to be sold this summer, given that the club has no plans to rely on him for their Premier League return.

Goalkeeper targets have accumulated ahead of the summer, with Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Norwich’s Angus Gunn among those being considered, but a new name has now shot to the top of the shopping list.

Leeds line up summer move for Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic

As reported by TEAMtalk, Leeds are said to be seriously considering a summer move for Djordje Petrovic. The Chelsea goalkeeper has excelled at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg this season, and as a result, he is expected to be significantly in-demand during the upcoming transfer window.

Petrovic has amassed 10 clean sheets for Champions League-chasing Strasbourg in 29 Ligue 1 appearances, and he has the best save percentage (76.8%) in the division. His performances that led to interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, but Leeds will hope to lure him to Elland Road with the promise of regular first team football in the Premier League.

Chelsea have yet to make a decision on Petrovic’s future, with the expectation that they will do so in the summer. He could be someone that helps raise funds, given that there is little chance of him breaking into Enzo Maresca’s squad.