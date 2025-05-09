Kalvin Phillips in the pre-match warm-up with Ipswich Town (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly making Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips one of their top summer transfer window targets.

The Yorkshire outfit are preparing for a return to the Premier League after winning the Championship this season, and they’ll need to be active this summer to strengthen their squad for a fight for top flight survival next term.

Phillips has previously shone for Leeds and could be a good option for Daniel Farke’s side, while Man City are surely going to let the England international go.

Phillips is currently on loan from City at Ipswich Town, and their relegation surely means he won’t be staying there either.

Kalvin Phillips to Leeds United looks like one to watch

Discussing the Phillips to Leeds situation, transfer expert Graeme Bailey told Leeds United News: “Leeds are looking at the Phillips situation intently. He wants to come back. It won’t be a permanent deal, I think it’s the perfect opportunity for Leeds . Leeds should do everything they can to bring him back.

“He could be extraordinarily good. He’s still a very good Premier League player. He’s made some wrong decisions, he should have gone to Newcastle but I’d be surprised if they decide not to bring Phillips back.

“He is one of Leeds top targets this window, loan with an option. Leeds will have no issue matching what Ipswich are paying . My understanding is he wants to come back, Leeds want him. I think it gets done.”

Leeds need a good transfer window to have any hope of staying up

The fact that all three newly-promoted sides went straight back down this season will be a big warning to Leeds.

It’s surely vital to have a strong transfer window, bringing in experienced names like Phillips, or else they could be the next ones to go straight back down to the Championship this time next year.