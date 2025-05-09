1 goal, 1 assist, 91% pass accuracy – Man United might’ve finally ended their transfer curse

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro looks like an absolute masterstroke of recruitment by the Red Devils after his key role in the club’s Europa League campaign.

Man Utd are now preparing to take on Tottenham in the Europa League final later this month, having thrashed Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

While there are many players who deserve credit for United’s surprise success in this competition, Yoro is perhaps emerging as the stand-out talent in this run to the final.

The talented young Frenchman boasts some truly impressive stats in his seven appearances in Europe this season, as per the X post from Football Talent Scout below…

Yoro arrived at Old Trafford with the reputation of being a real wonderkid after impressing at Lille, but he’s done well to live up to expectations in difficult circumstances.

Leny Yoro signing looks like proof that Man United strategy is finally working

United have made a host of big-name signings that have flopped in recent years, so fans will be relieved to see Yoro working out so well.

It would hardly have been surprising if the talented young Frenchman became the latest of many high-profile purchases to go backwards immediately after arriving in Manchester.

We’ve seen it from the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Jadon Sancho in recent years, while there are numerous other flops from the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Leny Yoro celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Lyon in the Europa League
Leny Yoro celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Lyon in the Europa League (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Can Leny Yoro help Man Utd win the Europa League?

MUFC fans will now hope Yoro can put in another big performance in the final of the Europa League, helping the club get back into the Champions League.

That could give everyone at United a huge boost, and pave the way for the club to attract more top signings in the next transfer window.

If the recruitment team that brought in Yoro can work their magic again, then this could really be the start of a new era for the Red Devils.

