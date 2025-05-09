Transfer U-turn could allow Arsenal to revive deal for 17 G/A winger

Leroy Sane celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be about to get an exciting new opportunity on the transfer market.

This is because Leroy Sane is no longer happy with the contract terms being offered by Bayern Munich, according to CF Bayern Insider Christian Falk.

The experienced Germany international is close to becoming a free agent as his current Bayern contract expires this summer.

One imagines Arsenal won’t be the only ones tempted to look into signing Sane on a free transfer, with Falk explaining that the Gunners previously held talks.

Leroy Sane transfer U-turn revealed by Christian Falk

Sane had been open to staying at Bayern with a new contract, but it seems he’s not happy with what he’s been offered, according to Falk.

On top of that, it seems the former Manchester City winger’s girlfriend may have played a part in his thinking, as she wants to move to London.

“We heard that Leroy Sane’s girlfriend, Candice Brook, helped change his mind. She wants to go back to London,” Falk said.

“So, Pini Zahavi now has to knock on a few doors and scout out opportunities. On that note, the Israeli wants to talk with Premier League clubs now about a prospective move. We already heard that a move to Chelsea would be difficult, as they’re committed to a philosophy of signing young players.

“There were talks before with Arsenal, but whether Mikel Arteta will be looking to bring this player to the club (having worked with him previously at Manchester City), I’m not sure. Newcastle United are also on this list.

“It’s a complicated situation. But, as we’ve seen before with players represented by Zahavi, a big move is always possible. You only have to look back at David Alaba (Real Madrid) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

“I heard that Leroy Sane is no longer happy with the deal his old agent agreed. At the beginning, Bayern offered a salary of €8m [£6.7m] a year.

“Bayern could, perhaps, pay €10m [£8.4m] – but both offers aren’t enough. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Sane previously changed his management from DB Venture (David Beckham’s agency) to Fali Ramadani just before moving to Bayern Munich in 2020. So, I think everyone knows what could happen now!”

Do Arsenal need Leroy Sane?

Arsenal definitely need more depth in attack next season after a difficult campaign, but Sane might not be the best idea.

We’ve already seen the Gunners try a cheap option by bringing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea this season – a deal that has majorly backfired.

Sane might still have it in him to influence games at the highest level, though, with a decent record of 13 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old is clearly no longer at his peak, though, and Arsenal desperately need to get this transfer window right by bringing in players they’re confident can be an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.