“No way” – Arsenal warned against falling into “tempting” £30m transfer trap that would anger fans

Liam Delap and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been warned against making a move for the admittedly ‘tempting’ cheap transfer option of Liam Delap this summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Charles Watts made it clear he couldn’t see the Gunners gambling on a young striker like Delap this summer.

The 22-year-old has shone for Ipswich Town despite their relegation this season, showing himself to be an exciting young talent who’s surely too good not to stay in the Premier League.

Watts also commented on Delap’s tempting £30m release clause, but warned that he felt the club’s fans wouldn’t be too pleased to see someone relatively unproven coming in over someone who is perhaps more guaranteed to hit the ground running straight away.

Liam Delap transfer is too big a risk for where Arsenal are right now

Discussing the possibility of signing Delap, Watts made his stance on what Arsenal need very clear, saying: “I’ve seen Liam Delap spoken about and whilst I think he has had a good season for Ipswich and will get a good move this summer, I would be surprised if it’s to Arsenal.

“A release clause of £30m is tempting, but I don’t see Arsenal signing two strikers in this upcoming window and there’s no way Delap comes in as the club’s first choice.

“That would be asking too much of him and it would not be a move that would go down well with supporters.

“Arsenal will spend big on a striker and I just don’t see it being someone like Delap.”

Liam Delap could have other big-name suitors

Delap isn’t short of suitors if recent reports are to be believed, with Manchester United linked with the former Manchester City youngster by Give Me Sport.

Chelsea have also long been linked with Delap by various sources, with TBR Football among those to recently report on that interest.

Delap could be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund at United, and on Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, so those clubs look like they make sense for him right now.