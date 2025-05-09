Strategic move: Man Utd star has just made it very clear which club he wants to join this summer

Manchester United could lose a big-name player this summer (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly just changed agents to drop a huge clue over where he aims to be playing next season.

The England international is currently on loan at Aston Villa and has performed quite well there, though it seems he has his eye on a different permanent destination.

Rashford has apparently just changed to being represented by super-agent Pini Zahavi, who has close links with Barcelona.

This is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, who describe this as Rashford making a strategic move to essentially offer himself to Barca.

It remains to be seen if this will prove successful, but it makes sense that Rashford sees his long-term future away from Old Trafford.

Who is Marcus Rashford’s new agent Pini Zahavi?

Zahavi is a big-name football agent who has represented many of the game’s stars, so he could be a good option to help Rashford get the big move he wants.

Mundo Deportivo note that Zahavi has a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, while he also represents the club’s manager Hansi Flick, as well as star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The issue now will be if Barcelona themselves actually want to sign Rashford, who would likely represent a bit of a gamble at this stage of his career.

Should Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford this summer?

Barca could probably do with more attacking depth next season, with Rashford likely to be an upgrade on someone like Ansu Fati.

Still, the Catalan giants will likely also feel that they could do better than Rashford, who has been showing signs of decline for a while now.

The 27-year-old has undoubtedly had moments in his career where he’s looked world class, but it’s been some time now since we saw that kind of form from him.

Villa looks like a good level for Rashford, but it seems he’s aiming higher as he looks to work his way to Barcelona, so we’ll now just have to see if the feeling’s mutual.