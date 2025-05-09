“Big” Chelsea interest in signing Aston Villa star as Blues sense opportunity

Morgan Rogers and Josko Gvardiol (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have a “big” interest in the potential transfer of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Chelsea supposedly sense an opportunity to raid Villa this summer, with the club likely to have to make some sales to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Rogers has been a stand-out performer for Unai Emery’s side this season, contributing a total of 14 goals and ten assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old can play centrally or out wide on either flank, so the links with Chelsea are far from surprising as they look in need of signings in attack.

Morgan Rogers transfer could fix a few problems for Chelsea

It’s surely going to be a priority for Chelsea to replace struggling attacking players like Joao Felix and Pedro Neto, while even Cole Palmer hasn’t been at his best for much of this season.

That surely means there’s room for Rogers to come in and give the Blues another option in a variety of those attacking midfield positions.

The England international looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Felix and Neto, while his presence could also mean teams can’t just shut down Chelsea’s attack by focusing only on Palmer.

Morgan Rogers likely to have other transfer suitors this summer

We’ll surely be hearing a lot about Rogers in the weeks and months ahead, with Arsenal also recently linked with the former Manchester City youngster by Football Transfers.

The Gunners also need to add some spark to their attack after becoming a bit predictable this season, and overly reliant on Bukayo Saka.

Rogers would likely be an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but Phillips notes that Chelsea have some useful connections that could help them in this deal.