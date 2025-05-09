Christian Kofane (Photo by Josema Moreno/Getty Images)

Newcastle need to be smart with their money due to potential PSR concerns, which is why they could look at low-cost deals this summer. And one that looks appealing to sporting director Paul Mitchell has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

It has been reported in recent months that a new striker is on Newcastle’s agenda, irrespective of any possible summer departure of Alexander Isak, who continues to be linked with Liverpool and Arsenal. Callum Wilson looks set to leave upon the expiry of his contract, and this would leave a gap in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Liam Delap is one of the options that Newcastle are considering, but they are now looking at a player that would cost considerable less that the Ipswich striker.

Newcastle line up summer move for Christian Kofane

As reported by The Chronicle (via NUFCBlog), Newcastle are interested in Albacete striker Christian Kofane, with sporting director Mitchell said to be a very big fan of the 18-year-old Cameroonian starlet.

Kofane has been a breakout star in the second tier of Spanish football in 2025, with six goals scored in only 16 appearances in La Liga Hypermotion. But the concern for Newcastle is that there are other clubs interested, including the likes of Lille, Monaco, Real Betis, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, the task may not be so daunting for Newcastle as they have already beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of a Spain-based attacker, that being Antonio Cordero. The Malaga is expected to move to St James’ Park when his contract expires at the end of the season, with an agreement practically wrapped up.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can land Kofane this summer, but if so, he would be another exciting youngster to add to the pool that have already been signed in recent years.