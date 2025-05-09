Newcastle given go-ahead to complete summer deal for “best defender in Germany”

Eddie Howe (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Newcastle are planning to sign a new central defender this summer, and the latest player that could make the move would be a market opportunity for the Champions League-chasing side.

It is no secret that Newcastle want to address their centre-back options this summer. Sven Botman has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, while Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles are all the wrong side of 30. And the club is also keen for a level-raiser to be signed so that they can keep progressing.

The likes of Marc Guehi and Jarrel Quansah have been linked, but now Newcastle could aim to sign a player that can be brought in for no transfer fee.

Agent gives Newcastle opportunity to sign Jonathan Tah

According to The Chronicle (via Geordie Boot Boys), Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Jonathan Tah, with his details having been sent to recruitment staff ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

Tah will be one of the players to watch this summer, given that he will be leaving Bayer Leverkusen upon the expiry of his contract. The Germany international has been linked to a number of clubs across Europe – and in the Premier League, the likes of Man United and Liverpool are interested in him.

Tah has been a top player for Leverkusen in recent years, and earlier this season, he earned high praise from Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who said that he is “a real good defender and is one of the best defenders in Germany, maybe the best defender in Germany.”

Tah would be an excellent addition for Newcastle, as signing him would allow additional funds to be put towards other areas that sporting director Paul Mitchell plans to address – such as goalkeeper and right wing. But given the level of interest, it will be hard to get a deal done, but qualifying for next season’s Champions League would help their chances.