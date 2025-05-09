Bayern Insider reveals regret over major transfer blunder that benefited Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch celebrates Liverpool's title win (Photo by Alex Grimm, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have regrets over allowing Ryan Gravenberch to join Liverpool, while his replacement Joao Palhinha has flopped.

That’s according to Christian Falk in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, which also delves into major sagas involving big names like Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool last season and took a little while to get going after his move from Bayern, where he’d also struggled.

The Dutchman has improved massively this term, however, playing a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph.

Bayern must be wishing they gave Gravenberch more of a chance before letting him go, especially as they spent big on signing Palhinha in that defensive midfield role instead, and he’s struggled to establish himself.

Liverpool punished major Bayern Munich transfer error

“Of course, there is internal regret over Ryan Gravenberch’s exit from FC Bayern,” Falk wrote in today’s column.

“The club knew what he was capable of, but he needed playing time (which he’s been given at Liverpool) that he was never going to get at Bayern Munich.

“Thomas Tuchel saw Gravenberch playing further up the pitch, perhaps as a No.10 or an offensive No.8. But this season has proven that the Dutchman is more than capable of playing a more defensively-minded midfield role.

“If Tuchel had seen this, Bayern wouldn’t have spent €51m [£43.2m] on Joao Palhinha. That still hurts a lot. Credit to Marco Neppe and Hasan Salihamidzic, who brought him in, but you still need a coach who trusts and counts on the player. Ultimately, if a player can perform like this at Liverpool, then it’s clear – a mistake was made.

“I think Ryan Gravenberch would work out in any system. He can play the No.6, No.8 or No.10 – all positions that Vincent Kompany likes. Now, you see that Palhinha is a completely different player and just doesn’t get game time.”

Ryan Gravenberch one of the most improved players of the season

LFC fans must have been a bit concerned when Gravenberch first joined and struggled to settle in under previous manager Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot has done a great job with the 22-year-old, however, and he must now be up there with the most improved players of the season.

After that difficult Bayern spell, Gravenberch is finally starting to fulfil the potential he showed during his days as a highly-rated wonderkid at Ajax.